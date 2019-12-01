|
|
lifetime resident of Pepperell, MA
Pepperell
Linda Jane Aubin, a homemaker and lifetime resident of Pepperell, MA, died unexpectedly due to natural causes in her home at the orchard on Heald Street at the age of 74. She was born in Pepperell, MA on December 29th, 1944 to Alfred Soucy and Myrtle (Drew) Soucy.
Linda was predeceased by her late husband of 39 years Richard Aubin, sister Marie (Soucy) Razzaboni and brother Rick Soucy. Linda is survived by her 6 children: Rob Colburn and his wife Jan, Randy Colburn and his wife Khiem, Rich Colburn and wife Kendra, Eva (Colburn) Bent and her husband Chad, Jesse Aubin and Matt Aubin and his wife Karen; 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She also leaves behind her sweetheart Stanley Bishop.
Linda cared deeply for her family and friends, but lived to spend time with her grandchildren. She was a colorful member of the community, enjoyed playing cribbage in the local town league, spent years actively involved with the local 4-H and was a passionate gardener. She cherished her trips downtown to Donelan's bringing smiles to the staff and catching up with other townies.
AUBIN
Linda Jane (Soucy), a lifelong Pepperell resident. November 25, 2019. Calling hours will be held from 2 – 4 PM and 5 – 8 PM on Wednesday, December 4th at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Funeral services will be private. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Linda Jane Aubin
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019