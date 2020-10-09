Loving Wife, Mother,
Grandmother, Sister, Aunt
TEWKSBURY
Linda J. (Conaty) Melia, a resident of Tewksbury for over 40 years, died September 25, 2020, in Burlington, MA. She was the beloved wife of John N. Melia, retired Lieutenant with the Massachusetts State Police, with whom she shared 42 years of marriage.
Raised in Medford, MA, where she was born on June 8, 1947, a daughter of the late Bartholomew and Hazel (Fahey) Conaty. She attended Medford schools and graduated from Medford High School with the Class of 1965.
Linda married the love of her life, John Melia, on September 9, 1978 at St. Joseph's Church in Medford, and soon after, settled in their beloved community of Tewksbury. Linda and John were often found dining out on a Friday night. They loved to spend their summers together with the whole family vacationing from the shores of Cape Cod, to the white sand beaches of Treasure Island, Florida.
She loved a good cup of Dunkin's coffee, great lobster rolls, and nice dinners out with family and friends, and spending summers in Florida enjoying the gulf breeze. An avid Boston sports follower, she especially liked watching the Patriots. She also enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner for the whole family, and celebrating the holidays when she would always spoil her family beyond compare, especially the grandkids!
She treasured raising her daughters and embraced every moment with them. A devoted wife, caring mother, and doting grandmother, Linda dedicated her whole heart and soul to her family, leaving a legacy of love like no other.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Coleen McLaughlin and her husband Michael of Chelmsford, and Caitlyn McCarthy and her husband William of Nashua, NH; four cherished grandchildren, Bridget McLaughlin, Sean McLaughlin, Molly McCarthy, and Patrick McCarthy; a brother, Robert Conaty of Peabody, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
While Linda's Funeral Service and Burial were private, the family will hold an OUTDOOR gathering at the Billerica Country Club, 51 Baldwin Road, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, for those who wish to join us to honor and celebrate her wonderful life. Please stop by anytime between 3 and 7 p.m. (Face coverings are respectfully required for the health and safety of all in attendance.)
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations in Linda's name to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215, or online at www.childrenshospital.org
. The MORSE-BAYLISS FUNERAL HOME, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, is honored to assist the family at this difficult time. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Linda's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
.