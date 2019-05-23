|
retired from Cabot Corp; 70 LOWELL Mrs. Linda Louise (Hill) Lemire, age 70, died peacefully in the care of her family and hospice, at her Belvidere home on Monday night, May 20, after a courageous lifelong battle with diabetes. She was the beloved wife of Theodore R. "Ted" Lemire, with whom she had celebrated a fifty-first wedding anniversary this past November 18th.
She was born at the Quincy Naval Shipyard Hospital in Quincy in September 1948, one of three daughters of the late Chester and Marilyn (Pierce) Hill, and raised in Tewksbury. After graduating Tewksbury Memorial High School, she began her career as a mother and administrative assistant. She eventually retired from Cabot Corporation in Billerica.
Besides her husband, she leaves two children, Dawn Fagundes and her husband Carlos of Lowell, and Greg Lemire and his wife Jenn of Clermont, FL; six beloved grandchildren, Alison Fagundes and her partner Matt Savigne of NH, Sarah Fagundes of Lowell, Harmony Lemire of Dracut, Colby Lemire, Carter Lemire and Camden Lemire all of FL; an adored great grandson, Jack; a sister, Nancy J. St. Croix and her sons Justin and Erik of VT; her dear friends Alice and Larry of Tyngsborough; and her former daughter-in-law, Cheryl Lemire of Dracut. Linda was predeceased by her sister, the late Janet A. Hill. At her request, funeral services were private.
Memorial contribution to the American Diabetes Foundation, 260 Cochituate Rd., Ste. 200, Framingham, MA 01701, will be appreciated. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com Linda had a lust for life, learning, friends and family, that enriched us all.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 23, 2019