Linda Lou (Perry) Plourde Born August 2nd 1958 passed over to her eternal home on the morning of April 30th 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston Ma. She was 61 years of age.
Linda went to Dracut high school and received her G.E.D, she began her career in manufacturing where she met the love of her life Danny. Linda married her sweetheart on March 23rd 1980 and they recently celebrated they're 40th Anniversary. In 1983 they had their only child Danny. Linda was more than a homemaker, she was extraordinary. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother with endless energy, who gave her all every single day. Linda spent all of her time making sure everyone around her was taken care of. Linda loved to cook, and many will remember her delicious meals. Linda had many pets in her lifetime and loved all animals. She took pride in looking after the elderly and her attention to detailed cleaning was unparalleled.
Those who knew Linda knew that she spent her life selflessly devoted to family and helping others. She will be warmly remembered for her loving kindness, and huge heart as well as her ability to make people smile. She devoted her time caring for the newest love of her life, her granddaughter Kanny since 2016. Even in death, Linda gave herself to others as an organ donor.
Linda is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband Danny L. Plourde of Athol Ma, her son Danny J. Plourde and his partner Sokhanath Mao & their daughter Kanny Lucille Plourde of Athol Ma, mother Lucille Perry and brother Robert Perry of Dracut Ma, sister Christine Rousseau and brother-in-law Daniel Rousseau of Raymond NH, sister-in-law Debra Martin and brother-in-law William Plourde of Massena NY. She also had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends who dearly loved her.
She was pre-deceased by her father Robert Perry in 1988 and her grandmother Jeannette Gendreau in 2000.
There will be no calling hours and a private family service at Dracut Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Please make a donation in Linda's name to Boston Childrens Hospital, or the local charity of your choice.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2020.