Of Casselberry, Florida, Formerly Lowell
Linda M. Hall age 65, of Casselberry, Florida, previously from Lowell passed away on July 4th, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born on July 30, 1953, in Lowell, she is a daughter of the late Leo J Hall and is survived by her mother Jeannette A (Martin) Hall.
Linda graduated from Lowell High School and served her country in the US Army honorably discharged in 1983. She relocated to Florida and is recently retired from the Department of Homeland Security working for the TSA. Linda is also survived by her sisters Carol Wesley (Hall) of Dracut, Sharon Hall of West Yarmouth, and her brother Stephen Hall of Lowell. Her nephew Donald Wesley of Dracut, his wife Mary (McGrath) and their children Victoria and Savannah; her niece Ellen (Wesley) Genetti, her husband Blake and their son Benjamin along with many cousins
In addition, her closest and best friends Beverly Chiasson of Casselberry Fl and her mom Patricia Chiasson also of Casselberry Fl; her dear friends NJ and CJ Lee of Casselberry, and her cats Peaches and Calico.
Linda enjoyed crossword puzzles, the ocean, along with gatherings of family and friends where she could showcase her cooking skills.
It being Linda's wishes there are no calling hours however, committal prayers will be offered in the Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: AdventHealth Care Foundation, Cancer Care, Central Florida. Make checks payable to: AdventHealth Foundation, 550 East Rollins Street, Sixth Floor, Orlando, FL 32803. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 28, 2019