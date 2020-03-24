|
|
of Chelmsford
Linda M. (Couture) Martel – of Chelmsford, died peacefully, March 19th at the age of seventy-two. She was the beloved wife of nearly 25 years to the late Michael J. Martel.
Born in Everett and raised in Burlington, Linda was a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Agneta) Couture. She was a graduate of Burlington High School and received her bachelor's degree from Boston University.
For many years, Linda worked in the accounting department for Raytheon and then later Kronos.
Linda was an avid ballroom dancer and a fair golfer. She enjoyed yearly family trips to the White Mountains, Twin Peaks to be exact, enjoying each other's company and catching up on the year gone by!
Linda and her husband Michael shared a wonderful relationship and had so many happy times over the years. From the trips, vacations and family fun times to their weekly gatherings at J.J. Boomers with their friends. They were both actively involved in the Pepperell Lions Organization over the years, both serving as a past president and a dedicated lifetime members.
Linda was generous, loving and caring and will be deeply missed by the family that meant so much to her.
Loving mother of Michael J. Martel, his wife Robin of PA and Rebecca J. Martel, her wife Kimberly of East Kingston, NH. Adored "Meme" of Kevin, Catherine and Evelyn. Cherished sister of Catherine Verville, her husband George of Newfields, NH. Dear aunt of Lynne Ganley, her husband Leo of Stratham, NH, and their children Molly, Leo and Abigail. She was predeceased by her beloved dogs Maggie & Oscar.
As a result of the present health crisis, arrangements are presently incomplete and a Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Linda's memory to the Pepperell Lions Club, P.O. Box 1353, Pepperell, MA 01463.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2020