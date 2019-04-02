|
|
Linda Mae (Dunshee) Rourke
of Chelmsford, MA; 77
Linda Mae (Dunshee) Rourke, of Chelmsford, MA, passed away on Saturday morning March 30, 2019. She was 77 years old. She died peacefully at the Apple Valley Center in Ayer, MA where she had been living since September 2015 while she battled a long term illness.
Linda was the only daughter of Robert Dunshee and Natalie Hood Dunshee of Melrose, MA. She was a graduate of Melrose High School class of 1959. Linda had a professional career as a legal secretary, executive secretary and real estate agent. She was an officer of various legal secretary professional associations in MA and in NM throughout her career.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Norman Rourke of Arlington, MA. Norman is a graduate of Arlington High School 1958 and Northeastern University 1975. They were married in Melrose, MA in 1963 and after Norman's tour in the Air Force they settled in Chelmsford where they have been residents for 45+ years.
Linda was the loving mother of Rob Rourke (Chelmsford High School '86) who now lives in Lake Forest, Illinois with his wife, Christina Donaldson who is Linda's daughter-in-law. Rob is a graduate of Syracuse University '90 and Northwestern Kellogg MBA '96. Rob is currently the President of L.E.K. Consulting, Americas region.
Linda was also the proud grandmother of three grandsons: Michael Rourke (Freshman at University of Michigan), William Rourke (Sophomore at IMG Academy in Bradenton Florida) and Andrew Rourke (Deerpath Middle school student, Lake Forest, IL).
She had many passions in life including her love of animals (especially dogs), fashion, home decorating, music, cooking, travel to Florida and most importantly, her family and friends.
The Rourke family would like to recognize the staff at the Apple Valley Center for their support and compassion for Linda in the latter years of her life. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 2, 2019