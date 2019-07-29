|
|
Linda Marian (Martin) Mercer
Linda Marian (Martin) Mercer, passed away peacefully on July 22, after a courageous battle with cancer. Linda was born in Lowell, MA on August 31, 1954, daughter of the late Henry W. and Rosamond Martin. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy and Rivier University. Linda will be forever remembered by her family as the most kindhearted person they've ever known. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who placed her family above all, spending time and showering them with her love. Linda spent over 30 years in the public education system as a kindergarten teacher and paraprofessional, having worked in Lowell, MA, and Hollis, NH, and eventually retiring as a member of the Nashua school system. She was known for her positive energy and sunny attitude, loved by her students and coworkers. She was a selfless angel, full of love, innocence and wonder. Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Rick, sons Jason and Joshua, his wife Melissa, granddaughter Ruby, sister Leslie Liakos and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Parish in Nashua on August 1 at 10AM, with burial at a later date at St. Louis cemetery in Nashua, NH. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .
Published in Lowell Sun on July 29, 2019