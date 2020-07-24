1/1
Linda Morrison
of Littleton, MA

Linda Morrison, 79, of Littleton, MA passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Emerson Hospital.

She was married to the late Richard Morrison, who died on October 18, 2014.

Born in Skowhegan, ME she was the daughter of the late Mahlon and Ruth (Foss) Bonnin. Linda graduated from Skowhegan High School with the class of 1959. After high school Linda went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from the University of Maine in Farmington and then her Master's degree in education from UMass.

She retired from the Westford Public School System after 30 years teaching at Westford Academy, the Norman E. Day School, and the Blanchard School.

During her time as a teacher for the Westford Public School System she served as the Union President for the Westford Teacher's Association. As an active democrat, Linda supported many democratic organizations in Westford and Littleton.

Among her favorite things to do was spending time with her grandson, sewing, and watching birds. She also had a love of flowers, animals and nature.

Linda is survived by her son and his wife Marc and Tracy Morrison of Leominster, MA, her grandson Riley Morrison, her cousins Brent and Cindy Foss of Athens, ME, Eric Foss of Athens, ME, her second cousins Nora and Nathaniel Foss, her close friends Shelagh Brady of Westford, MA, Linda Lemire of Chelmsford, MA and several other extended family members.

Morrison

Linda of Littleton, MA died Tuesday July 21, 2020. Visiting hours Monday 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral Monday at 11:00 AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
my Mom Arlene Foss Perkins thought the world of Linda. Aunt Ruth gave me my first puppy. I am truly sorry.. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Roxann perkins king
Family
