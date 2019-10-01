|
Linda R. (Simpson) Hobbs, 73, of Maynard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was the loving wife of Frederick W. Hobbs.
Linda was born in Lincoln, Illinois on September 11, 1946, the daughter of the late Raymond D. and Julia Ann (Miller) Simpson. She was raised and educated in Lincoln, Illinois, and moved with her family in 1962 to Canoga Park, California. Linda graduated from Canoga Park High School, class of 1964.
Linda and Rick married on February 26, 1966 in Los Angles, California. The couple settled in Maynard in 1974 and raised their loving family. Linda worked as a Home Health Care professional for many years.
Family was most important to Linda. She loved hosting Christmas Eve and spending time as a family, especially with her grandchildren. Linda enjoyed cooking Mexican food and shopping for the perfect gift. She cherished the family vacations to Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. Linda was a member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Wayland, where she has been a Stephen Minister for the past twelve years. She enjoyed helping people and attending church.
Linda is survived by her husband Frederick W. Hobbs of Maynard, MA; her children, Sue and husband Darren Schumaker of Tewksbury, MA; Heidi and husband Bill Brincklow of Tewksbury, MA; Mike Hobbs and wife Debi of Maynard, MA; her cherished grandchildren, Amanda Schumaker, Blake Schumaker, Derek Schumaker, Alexis Brincklow, Connor Brincklow, Aidan Hobbs, Drew Hobbs and Madison Hobbs; her mother-in-law, Barbara Ann Gentry of Maynard, MA; her two sisters, Judy Saylor of Missouri and Christy Barr of Illinois.
Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Linda on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Burial will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, 72 River Park St., #202 Needham, MA 02494 or , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 1, 2019