Chelmsford
Lisa A. (Lora) Iannelli, age 57, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at High Pointe House Hospice in Haverhill, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 27, 1962 and was a daughter of the late Joseph Jr. and Eileen (Chapman) Lora. Lisa attended Drury High School in North Adams and was a graduate of the Emma Willard School in Troy, NY, Class of 1980. She received her Master's in Education from Boston College and was a beloved teacher in the Medford school system for 35 years. She was Miss Massachusetts 1984. Lisa was a member of the Chelmsford Elks and the Hot Yoga Factory in Chelmsford. She loved animals, especially her dog Jack. Lisa cherished time spent with her son, who was also her best friend and light of her life. She will be dearly missed by her many friends. She leaves her son; John Iannelli III of Chelmsford, her brother, Joseph Lora III of Stamford, VT, her Aunts; Carol Crosscup of Williamstown, MA and Lynn Chapman of Pownal, VT, her Uncle, John Chapman and his wife Leah of Williamstown, MA. She also leaves behind several cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Lisa's name to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, Donor Svcs. P.O. Box 650309 Dallas, TX 75265 or www.komen.org
Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr.
