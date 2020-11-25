1/1
Lisa Ann Langone
1976 - 2020
Concord, NH

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Lisa Ann Langone passed away in Concord, NH, due to complications from pneumonia. Lisa was 44 years old.

Born in Winchester, MA on March 18, 1976, Lisa was the eldest daughter of David A. and Theresa M. (Fereshetian) Langone. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1994, then went on to receive her CNA, and later worked as a secretary for the Woburn Fire Department, before moving to New Hampshire.

From the mountains to the beaches, Lisa was a free spirit and a lover of all things outdoors. Her favorite place to be was on the water, followed very closely by a loud and rambunctious concert. She also had a deep affection for animals, especially horses, dogs, and cats.

Lisa was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Daniel and Elaine Langone; her maternal grandparents, Charles and Theresa Fereshetian; and her fur-baby, Rona. Lisa is survived by her father, David Langone, and her mother, Theresa Langone, and her partner Wayne Theriault. She is survived by her siblings Daniel Langone of Lowell, MA, Gina Langone of Chelmsford, MA, and Sara Martel and her husband Ryan of Kingston, NH; 6 beloved nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; her best friend, Jennifer Constantine of Burlington, MA; and her beloved cat, Bella Luna.

At Lisa's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service held. Instead, she has asked that loved ones and friends gather for a Celebration of Life, once we can safely assemble.



View the online memorial for Lisa Ann Langone

Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Langone family. Lisa was such a good hearted person and a good friend . I will miss her smile and her laughter.

Kim Berry
Friend
November 24, 2020
You left us with a broken heart. Love you and will miss you.
Sharon Langone
Family
