|
|
of Lexington, formerly of Wilmington
Lisa Jean Gerrior, age 52, of Lexington, formerly of Wilmington, passed away on April 2, 2020.
Lisa was the cherished daughter of Geraldine (Lucey) Gerrior of Reading and the late John F. Gerrior, Jr., dear sister of John F. Gerrior, III & his wife Kamryn of Danville, CA, loving aunt of Tyler, Kelsey and Carson Gerrior, niece of David Lucey of FL, Denis & Pamela Gerrior of Billerica, Janice & Michael Forrest of North Reading and Vicki Graff of Merrimac. Lisa is also survived by many loving cousins. She was very special to her extended family at the Lexington House and NuPath in Woburn. Lisa's family will forever be grateful for their love and compassion.
Gerrior
At the family's request, all funeral services for Lisa will be private.
Memorial donations in Lisa's name may be made to the Lexington House, 76 Concord Ave., Lexington, MA 02421 or to the NuPath Program, 147 New Boston Street, Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements under the direction of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., Wilmington, MA. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Lisa Jean Gerrior
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020