a resident of Chelmsford CHELMSFORD Lisa M. Blouin, 48, a resident of Chelmsford, died Friday, May 10, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Lowell on February 18, 1971, as the daughter of Carol Cussickand her late husband William Cussick of Londonderry, NH and of Robert Blouin and his wife Patricia Blouin of Plaistow, NH.
Lisa was a graduate of the Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School in Tyngsboro, MA and pursued a life-long career as a hair stylist. She lived life to the fullest and had a passion for fishing. She also enjoyed dancing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her faithful four-legged companion, King. Lisa's greatest joy came from spending time in the company of her family and friends.
In addition to her mother, father, and step-mother, Lisa is survived by her son, Jonathan P. Tzitzenikos of Dracut, MA; grandson, Caleb Tzitzenikos; significant other, Paul Kennedy of Chelmsford; two sisters, Pamela Anderson and husband Gordon of Sandwich, MA and Jennifer McVeigh and husband David of Cape Elizabeth, ME; three step-sisters, Amy Kenney of Derry, NH, Cynthia Markey of Plymouth, MA, and Melissa Markey of Gilmanton, NH; a step-brother, Christopher Markey of Atkinson, NH; a foster sister, Wendy Boule-Norton of Litchfield, NH; and nieces and nephews -Danny Enwright and his daughter Abby, Logan and Shyla McVeigh, and Ethan and Lucas Anderson. BLOUIN Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lisa's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA, on Thursday from 9:00 until 11:00 AM, followed by a brief funeral service at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to an autism awareness association, animal association, or to the .
For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2019