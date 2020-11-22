1/1
Lisa M. Nystrom
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend

Lisa M. (Swiderski) Nystrom, 57, of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of Carl A. Nystrom with whom she recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on September 6, 2020.

Born in Methuen, Massachusetts, September 11, 1963, a daughter of the late Stanley and the late Claire (Routhier) Swiderski, she was a graduate of Salem NH High School and went on to attend Northern Essex Community College.

Most recently, Lisa was a clerk at the New Hampshire State Liquor Store. Previously, she was a legal secretary in Lowell and worked at the former Lowell Hilton.

A woman of great faith and spiritual beliefs in God, Lisa was active with her church, the First Congregational Church of Pelham, NH where she taught Sunday School and served on the Diaconant of the Church.

Among her many interests, she enjoyed playing cards, reading, Boston sports, music and all her son's sports teams. However, her favorite times was when she was with her family, and especially her sons.

Besides her husband Carl, Lisa is survived by two sons beloved Erik A. Nystrom of Manchester, NH and Ryan C. Nystrom of Pelham, NH; a sister Gail Swiderski of Hampstead, NH; a brother Brian Swiderski and his wife Susan of Chanhassen, MN; a brother-in-law Steve Nystrom and his wife Hida of Manard, MA; a sister-in-law Donna Swiderski of Salem, NH, a nephew Jon Swiderski of Salem, NH; two nieces Ashley Tutino and her husband Alex of Middleboro, MA, and Valerie Swiderski of Leominster and her grandniece Rebecca.

She was also the sister of the late Carl Swiderski and her beloved step-dad, the late Theodore Pond.

Nystrom

Due to gathering restrictions, all services were held privately for the family. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. West, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM – NH – (603) 635-3333.



View the online memorial for Lisa M. Nystrom

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved