Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend
Lisa M. (Swiderski) Nystrom, 57, of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Carl A. Nystrom with whom she recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on September 6, 2020.
Born in Methuen, Massachusetts, September 11, 1963, a daughter of the late Stanley and the late Claire (Routhier) Swiderski, she was a graduate of Salem NH High School and went on to attend Northern Essex Community College.
Most recently, Lisa was a clerk at the New Hampshire State Liquor Store. Previously, she was a legal secretary in Lowell and worked at the former Lowell Hilton.
A woman of great faith and spiritual beliefs in God, Lisa was active with her church, the First Congregational Church of Pelham, NH where she taught Sunday School and served on the Diaconant of the Church.
Among her many interests, she enjoyed playing cards, reading, Boston sports, music and all her son's sports teams. However, her favorite times was when she was with her family, and especially her sons.
Besides her husband Carl, Lisa is survived by two sons beloved Erik A. Nystrom of Manchester, NH and Ryan C. Nystrom of Pelham, NH; a sister Gail Swiderski of Hampstead, NH; a brother Brian Swiderski and his wife Susan of Chanhassen, MN; a brother-in-law Steve Nystrom and his wife Hida of Manard, MA; a sister-in-law Donna Swiderski of Salem, NH, a nephew Jon Swiderski of Salem, NH; two nieces Ashley Tutino and her husband Alex of Middleboro, MA, and Valerie Swiderski of Leominster and her grandniece Rebecca.
She was also the sister of the late Carl Swiderski and her beloved step-dad, the late Theodore Pond.
Nystrom
Due to gathering restrictions, all services were held privately for the family. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. West, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM – NH – (603) 635-3333. View the online memorial for Lisa M. Nystrom