Miss Lisa M. Pelletier, 46, of Windsor, ME, passed away on January 4, 2020. She was born in Lawrence, MA on May 31, 1973. She was a Merrimack Valley resident for most of her life, moving to Maine just a few years ago. Miss Pelletier graduated from Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational school in 1992, She worked as a CNA home health aide, Care giver respite provider as well as a shared living provider. Miss Pelletier was predeceased by her father Bertrand Pelletier, and her brother Benoit "Ben" Pelletier. She is survived by her mother Marie Anne Ghislaine Pelletier of Methuen, two brothers; Rino Pelletier of Manchester, NH and Bruno Pelletier of Hooksett, NH. There are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 12:00 pm at the Racicot Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 8, 2020