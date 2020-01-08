Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
1400 Broadway Rd
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 683-2706
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
1400 Broadway Rd
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
1400 Broadway Rd
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Pelletier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa M. Pelletier


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa M. Pelletier Obituary
Miss Lisa M. Pelletier, 46, of Windsor, ME, passed away on January 4, 2020. She was born in Lawrence, MA on May 31, 1973. She was a Merrimack Valley resident for most of her life, moving to Maine just a few years ago. Miss Pelletier graduated from Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational school in 1992, She worked as a CNA home health aide, Care giver respite provider as well as a shared living provider. Miss Pelletier was predeceased by her father Bertrand Pelletier, and her brother Benoit "Ben" Pelletier. She is survived by her mother Marie Anne Ghislaine Pelletier of Methuen, two brothers; Rino Pelletier of Manchester, NH and Bruno Pelletier of Hooksett, NH. There are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pelletier

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 12:00 pm at the Racicot Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Lisa M. Pelletier
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -