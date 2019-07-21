|
|
of Lowell
Lowell
Lisa Swan, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. She was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt.
Born in Lowell, Lisa was the daughter of the late Robert Sr. and Jacqueline (Sullivan) Swan.
She graduated from Lowell High School in 1981. Lisa continued her education at Middlesex Community College, and she graduated with an associate's degree in 1984. Lisa was employed at Middlesex Community College for almost 20 years and became the Director of Enrollment Processing.
She was a parishioner of St. Margaret's Church in Lowell and a member of St Margaret Parish Ladies Sodality.
Lisa was a sweet, compassionate person. She enjoyed spending time with her family and, in particular, with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed playing board games, watching movies, and taking part in family get-togethers. Lisa's favorite place in the world was the beach. In earlier days, she spent every weekend at the beach with her sister Pam. Those were her best days.
Lisa was the sister of J. Heidi Swan, who died on January 25, 2019. She is survived by three other sisters, Pamela Swan of Lowell, MA, Karen Swan-son of Tyngsboro, MA, and Robin and her husband David Crossman of Hudson, MA; her brother Robert and his wife Lee Ann Swan of Westford, MA; nephews Andrew Crossman, Joseph Crossman, and Robert Swan III; and nieces Virginia Crossman, Sara Crossman, and Amanda Swan.
The family would like to give special thanks to the excellent caretakers who have cared for Lisa with great kindness and compassion.
Memorials can be made to or the .
Swan
Lisa Marie of Lowell, MA, died July 16, 2019. Visiting hours
Tuesday, July 23 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday, July 24 at
10:00 AM, from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA, with a funeral Mass at 11:00 AM, at Immaculate Conception Church, Lowell, MA. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Lisa Swan
Published in Lowell Sun on July 21, 2019