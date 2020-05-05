Lloyd D. Meek
1935 - 2020
Loving Father, Grandfather and Friend

Billerica

Lloyd D. Meek, age 84, beloved husband of the late Shirley A. (Maguire) Meek died Friday at Lowell General Hospital after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Offutt, KY, September 20, 1935 a son of the late Woodrow Meek and Beulah (Blevins) Meek and has been a Billerica resident for over 50 years.

Mr. Meek proudly served in the US Air Force, was a Window Clerk for the USPS and also worked as a Page for the Billerica Public Library.

He is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Pillsbury of Pepperell, Ida Gates of Chelmsford and Ginger Dankese and her husband Robert of Wilmington; one son Lloyd W. Meek and his wife Valerie of Reading as well as seven grandchildren Bruce Gates and his fiancé Elizabeth Obleschuck, Alicia Pillsbury, Kayla Dankese and her fiancé Adam Martiniello, Kristen Magee and her husband Patrick, Kelly Dankese, Brian Dankese, and Elsbeth Meek.

MEEK – Of Billerica, May 1, Lloyd D. Meek. A private Graveside Service was held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial Contributions in his name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Lloyd D. Meek


Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Fox Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
