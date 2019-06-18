|
|
of Littleton; 82
Lois Delaney Bartkus age 82, of Littleton passed away peacefully with her loving and devoted family by her side on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Rivercrest Deaconess Long-Term Care facility in Concord. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter E. Bartkus who died January 18, 2019.
Born in Waltham, MA Lois was the daughter of the late Bernard Delaney and Elizabeth (Flaherty) Delaney. She was raised and educated in Waltham graduating from Saint Mary's Catholic School in Waltham. Lois and Walter married in April, 1960 and settled in Littleton.
A devoted wife and mother, Lois was a caring person who cherished the time with her family and friends. Lois was actively involved with the Littleton Garden Club for many years. During retirement Lois and Walter enjoyed many day trips and attending their grandchildren's events.
She is survived by her three children, Kim Rauker and her husband Tom, Brian Bartkus and his wife Lauren, and Suzanne Hebb and her husband Mark. Her eleven grandchildren: Lindsey, AJ, Mitchell, Tyler, Patrick, Anne, Taylor, Tom, Eric, David, Nick and her 5 great-grandchildren: Jack, Mikey, Lilly, Eleanore, and Abigail. Lois is survived by her two sisters Edith Mazzarini and Sandra Steede and predeceased by her two brothers Bernard Delaney, Jr. and Fred Delaney.
BARTKUS
Lois Delaney age 82 of Littleton. June 14, 2019. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Lois on Thursday, June 20 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 347 KING ST., LITTLETON Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 21 at 10:00 am at Saint Anne Parish, 75 King Street, Littleton. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Lois Delaney Bartkus
Published in Lowell Sun on June 18, 2019