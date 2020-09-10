LOWELL- Mrs. Lois M. (Thompson) Goodick, age 95, formerly of Chelmsford, died peacefully at home on September 7, 2020 in Lowell.
She was the beloved wife of Donald L. Goodick Sr. who passed away June 21, 2003. They celebrated 55 years of marriage. Lois was born in Hartford, Connecticut on December 16, 1924 the daughter of the late John L. and Evelyn M. (Wilson) Thompson. She grew up in Somerville, MA graduating from Somerville High School in 1942 where she was an outstanding athlete, playing field hockey, basketball, softball and tennis. Following high school, she worked at Bigelow and Douse in Boston until starting her family. As an adult she continued to enjoy sports, playing volleyball, softball and candle-pin bowling. Lois was a long time member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Chelmsford where she enjoyed the wonderful music, the Christian community and cherished friendships. Over the years she served on many committees but was best known for her caring for others in need and visitations of those who were home bound or in nursing homes. She also coached the church's girls' basketball team in the Chelmsford Church Basketball League. Lois is survived by her son, Donald L. Goodick Jr. and his wife Melinda of Chelmsford, her daughter Nancy L. Goodick of Lowell, her grandsons; Gabriel and Ezekiel Goodick, her three great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Valda Bush of Sandy Point, Nova Scotia. She was predeceased by her brother John L. Thompson II who passed away in 2009.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 242 Boston Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
