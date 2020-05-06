Lois Harriet (Bonnar) Garland, age 83, a former Acton, Massachusetts resident, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 in Millbury, MA.
Born in Medford Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Eldon H. and Evelyn M. (Ray) Bonnar. Mrs. Garland grew up in Acton and was a graduate of the Acton schools. She worked as an office manager for Dr. David Lewis Smith in West Acton, and also as a mammography technician at the Emerson Hospital in Concord before retiring.
An avid fan of the Red Sox and the New England Patriots, Mrs. Garland enjoyed listening to sports radio. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, cooking and going to the beach, particularly to Nantasket, Plum Island and several beaches in Florida. Her music favorites included Kenny Rogers, Bob Seger, Patsy Cline and Willie Nelson. She especially loved time spent with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her four sons, Scott Garland, Paul Garland, Steven Garland and David Garland; siblings Alfa Radford, Marguerite Shaw, Phillip Goldthwaite, Thomas Bonnar, Jean Milne, Robert Bonnar and Richard Bonnar and their families.
Services are planned for a later date. Instead of flowers, donations to The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) would be appreciated, online at MDA.org, or by mail to MDA National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Lois Harriet (Bonnar) Garland
Born in Medford Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Eldon H. and Evelyn M. (Ray) Bonnar. Mrs. Garland grew up in Acton and was a graduate of the Acton schools. She worked as an office manager for Dr. David Lewis Smith in West Acton, and also as a mammography technician at the Emerson Hospital in Concord before retiring.
An avid fan of the Red Sox and the New England Patriots, Mrs. Garland enjoyed listening to sports radio. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, cooking and going to the beach, particularly to Nantasket, Plum Island and several beaches in Florida. Her music favorites included Kenny Rogers, Bob Seger, Patsy Cline and Willie Nelson. She especially loved time spent with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her four sons, Scott Garland, Paul Garland, Steven Garland and David Garland; siblings Alfa Radford, Marguerite Shaw, Phillip Goldthwaite, Thomas Bonnar, Jean Milne, Robert Bonnar and Richard Bonnar and their families.
Services are planned for a later date. Instead of flowers, donations to The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) would be appreciated, online at MDA.org, or by mail to MDA National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Lois Harriet (Bonnar) Garland
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 6, 2020.