LITTLETON
Lois Jane Trepanier, age 72, passed away in her beloved home in Littleton.
Lois was born in Somerville, MA on February 1, 1947 a daughter of the late Arthur H. and Alice (Stowell) Trepanier
The Trepaniers moved to Littleton when Lois was a baby. Her father and her uncle built their homes next door to one another, and Lois grew up surrounded by family. She attended St. Mary's in Ayer through grammar school and graduated from Littleton High School in 1964. Lois finished her education at Lowell Commercial College. She worked in the Ayer District Court for over 30 years before her retirement in 1999.
Lois was faithful parishioner of St. Anne's Church in Littleton, where she was a member of the Sodality. Lois was also a life member of Boston Unit 10, .
She enjoyed corresponding with family and friends, watching her "programs" on television, and recalling stories from growing up on Goldsmith Street.
She is survived by her nephew Ted Frederick of Lenox, his wife Susan and their son Jackson, and her cat, Holly. She also leaves her brother James F. Trepanier and his wife Linda, formerly of Lowell.
Lois Jane age 72 of Littleton, July 27, 2019. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Lois for visiting hours on Friday, Aug. 2 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 347 KING ST., LITTLETON. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday August 3rd at 9:00 am at St. Anne Parish, 75 King St., Littleton. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. Donations in her memory may be made to Friends of Littleton Council on Aging (FLOCA), 11 Shattuck Street in Littleton, or the , State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 1, 2019