Lois Jean Soule
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
longtime Littleton resident; 86

LITTLETON

Lois Jean Soule, 86, a longtime Littleton resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 5th, 2020. Lois was the wife of the late Donald Soule who passed on March 30th, 2020. Lois was born September 30th, 1933, daughter of the late William and Ruth (Ludden) Beard. She grew up in West Groton, MA and graduated from Groton High School in 1951. She continued on her education and graduated from Westbrook Junior College in Portland, ME. Lois and Don met and they began their love story that would span over 59 years.

Lois was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lois loved being in the company of her family and friends. She truly enjoyed her many years of employment as a secretary for Hollingsworth & Vose. She took great pleasure in traveling with her husband and dearest friends whether it be on a relaxing cruise, a weekend getaway to Ogunquit, or her annual birthday trip to New York City. Lois especially treasured moments spent with her family on Cape Cod.

Lois is survived by her two loving daughters, Suzanne Crory and her husband Kevin of Littleton, and Sarah LaRosee and her husband Richard of Milford, NH. Her seven grandchildren and their families; Matthew LaRosee and his daughter Savannah, Erica (Crory) Rooks and her husband RJ and their son Cole, Derek LaRosee and his wife Kelsey and their two sons Brooks and Clyde, Devin Crory and his wife Lauren, Courtney Crory, Melissa LaRosee and Amanda Crory. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Kilbreth of Ayer, MA. Lois is sadly predeceased by her husband and her brother William Beard Jr. Lois will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

Soule

A private service and burial for Lois will be held with immediate family.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Lois Jean Soule


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Sarah and her family❤
Maryann Sanford
Friend
June 11, 2020
Lois was the sweetest woman, and we hope it gives you comfort to think of her with your dad/grandfather.
Emilie & Paul Cassidy
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved