LITTLETON
Lois Jean Soule, 86, a longtime Littleton resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 5th, 2020. Lois was the wife of the late Donald Soule who passed on March 30th, 2020. Lois was born September 30th, 1933, daughter of the late William and Ruth (Ludden) Beard. She grew up in West Groton, MA and graduated from Groton High School in 1951. She continued on her education and graduated from Westbrook Junior College in Portland, ME. Lois and Don met and they began their love story that would span over 59 years.
Lois was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lois loved being in the company of her family and friends. She truly enjoyed her many years of employment as a secretary for Hollingsworth & Vose. She took great pleasure in traveling with her husband and dearest friends whether it be on a relaxing cruise, a weekend getaway to Ogunquit, or her annual birthday trip to New York City. Lois especially treasured moments spent with her family on Cape Cod.
Lois is survived by her two loving daughters, Suzanne Crory and her husband Kevin of Littleton, and Sarah LaRosee and her husband Richard of Milford, NH. Her seven grandchildren and their families; Matthew LaRosee and his daughter Savannah, Erica (Crory) Rooks and her husband RJ and their son Cole, Derek LaRosee and his wife Kelsey and their two sons Brooks and Clyde, Devin Crory and his wife Lauren, Courtney Crory, Melissa LaRosee and Amanda Crory. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Kilbreth of Ayer, MA. Lois is sadly predeceased by her husband and her brother William Beard Jr. Lois will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
A private service and burial for Lois will be held with immediate family.
A private service and burial for Lois will be held with immediate family.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton.
A private service and burial for Lois will be held with immediate family.
A private service and burial for Lois will be held with immediate family.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.