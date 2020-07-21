Chelmsford - Lois (Lupien/McCluskey) Kinney went home to Jesus on June 21, 2020 at age 82.
Lois was born to Albert and Evelyn Lupien on June 6, 1938 and raised on their family farm in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
She was proud of being an administrator, but even more proud of her children.
Lois dedicated her life to raising her five children in Lowell, then Groton, Massachusetts, always cheering for them on the sports field and functions.
After her children were grown and thriving, Lois relocated to Vermont where she enjoyed her community, made friends, and happily volunteered at Neat Repeats.
From there she reunited an old friendship with Bernie Kinney, married him and settled down in Milo, Maine.
Throughout life, she loved the beach, always taking long strolls searching for sand dollars along the shore.
She will be remembered and missed for being outgoing and fun-loving.
Lois joins in Heaven, her husband Bernie, her parents, sister, brothers, and her daughter Karen.
Lois is survived by her sister Linda of Vermont, and her children David (Eve) of Vermont, Michael (Mimi) of New Hampshire, Brian (Jennifer) of Missouri, and Christine (Paul) of Texas.
Lois was also blessed with ten grandchildren, Caitlin, Jonathan, Samantha, Jordan, Dylan, Braden, Blake, Bennett, Bailey, Lorelei and three great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved and made smile.
A private memorial service will be held with her immediate family at the beach.
John 3:16
