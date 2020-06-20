of Chelmsford, formerly of Waltham
Lois M. (Galvin) Steele, 84, of Chelmsford formerly of Waltham died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Life Care Center of the Merrimack Valley in N. Billerica. She was married to the late Charles E. Steele, who died in 1983. Born in Charlestown, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Eileen Galvin.
Lois was a devoted homemaker and helped care for several generations of her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and she adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed being called "Nana" and would tell anyone she met to call her that. Lois could strike up a conversation with anyone, in any situation. Lois enjoyed Candlepin bowling with a league and had many trophies. She loved watching soap operas and game shows, especially The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. Lois loved going out to eat and ordering a bacon cheeseburger and salad, even though she filled up on salad each time and had to take the burger home. Lois was a big Red Sox fan, watching many games on TV and watching her sons play in Little League. She loved BINGO and hoped to win big. Lois enjoyed music and spent time at Life Care Center listening to music and dancing. Her big indulgence was Milky Way Dark candy bars which she stashed in her freezer to eat cold.
As the matriarch of her family, her passing will create a void that will be hard to fill and she will be missed by many. She is survived by her sons, James Cavalieri and his fiance, Pamela Williams of Marlboro and Robert Steele and his wife, Jennifer Kraus of Milford; daughter, Donna and her husband, Thomas Dennett of Hudson, NH; brother, David Galvin and Debbie of Haverhill, MA; sisters, Eileen Richardson of Charlestown, MA and Barbara Sleek of Haverhill, MA; nine grandchildren, Tracy Ruyffelaert and her husband Shawn, Jessica Dennett and her husband Richard Bourbeau, Tony Cavalieri, Jeff Cavalieri, Cassandra Cavalieri, Darien Steele, Kyle Kraus, Ryan Williams and Jillianne Molloy; eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Rosie's Place in Boston. Lois donated when she could spare money throughout the years and would love to know that she has inspired someone to donate to the cause.
Lois M. (Galvin) Steele of Chelmsford formerly of Waltham died June 18, 2020. Immediate family only please at visiting hours on Tuesday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral for immediate family only on Wednesday at 10am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial with immediate family only at the Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 20, 2020.