ChelmsfordLois Morgan, 91, of Chelmsford MA, formerly of Manchester CT, passed away on September 16, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. She was the beloved wife of Roger K Morgan, to whom she was married for 72 years. Lois, daughter of the late Clifford and Martha Thornton, the youngest of seven children, was born on a riverside in Three Notch AL on March 23, 1929. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Edith, Clifford Jr, William, Roy, Beall, Martha, her beloved son David Alan Morgan and her cherished granddaughter Simone Nicole Edwards. Her sister Martha introduced her to her future husband Roger Morgan. They moved to Connecticut and eventually settled in Manchester for many, many years. During the 50's and 60's, family vacations were by car, stopping to see many interesting places along the way. Traveling and seeing new places would continue, including a 90's road trip around U.S., Hawaii, Caribbean, and Alaska Inland Passage Cruise. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking, cross country skiing as well as bocce, square dancing and most recently bingo and pokeno. A trailer in the woods, cabin on Williams Lake, and her own Manchester backyard were places full of birds and furry creatures of all sizes that she enjoyed seeing. In addition to her husband, she is survived by their children Deborah Edwards (husband Peter), Carol Cherico (partner Herman Loman), Donald Morgan (wife Andrea) and grandchildren Russell Cherico, Daniel Cherico, Kristina Edwards, Justin Edwards and great grandchildren Penelope Mae and Talulla Bird Edwards. There will be no public service.