Lois R. (McDonald) White
of Peabody; 78
Lois R. (McDonald) White, age 78, of Peabody, died Thursday February 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a 14 year breast cancer survivor. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Daniel T. "Tom" and Ruth R. "Marnie" (Doran) McDonald. She was a graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1959 and Salem State College, class of 1963. She had lived in Peabody, Lynn, and Nahant before moving back to Peabody in 2004.
Lois had worked as a Human Resources Director for the VNA of Greater Lowell, and prior to that at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lowell. She touched many lives during her career in Human Resources. She was an avid skier and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed hiking, spending time at the beach, sewing, cooking, crocheting, painting, reading, bird watching, dancing and traveling and special trips to Rockport with each of her grandchildren. In her younger years, she was a cheerleader at Lynn English High School, played volleyball at Salem State, and was a figure skating instructor and Girl Scout leader. She was the best, most amazing woman you ever had the pleasure to meet, and she will be dearly missed.
Lois is survived by her longtime loving partner, James Silva of Peabody; two daughters; Janet Lee Minchin and her husband Christopher of Colorado, and Laura Sciotto and her husband Nicholas of Maine, five grandchildren; Ian and Jocelyn Minchin, and Jack, Samuel and Emma Bailey; her sister; Jeannie Buckley and her husband Ronald of Nahant; her sister-in-law; Marie McDonald of Texas; as well as her nieces and nephews; David Buckley and his wife Kate, Joseph Buckley and his wife Devin, Mark McDonald and his wife Christine, Hedy McDonald, and Jillian McDonald. She was the sister of the late Thomas McDonald.
WHITE - Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 9AM from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), Lynn, followed by a memorial mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Nahant at 10AM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Memorial visiting hours are Wednesday from 2-4PM & 6-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020