Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home Cremation Care
80 Broadway
Methuen, MA 01844
(978) 687-1333
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home Cremation Care
80 Broadway
Methuen, MA 01844

Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
First Church Congregational
26 Pleasant Street
Methuen, MA

Loretta A. Platt

Loretta A. Platt Obituary
of Methuen

Methuen

Loretta A. Platt, 81 of Methuen passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Lawrence General Hospital. Loretta was born in Boston, MA and was raised and educated in Lowell. In 1959, she was elected Campus Queen at Lowell State College, a school devoted to creating teachers, after which became a central part of the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. She Graduated in 1959. She taught elementary school in the Chelmsford School System until starting her family.

She will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched, in so many ways.

Platt

For those who wish to pay respects, visitation will be at the Dewhirst and Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Methuen on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4-7pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30am, at First Church Congregational, 26 Pleasant Street, Methuen MA. A reception will follow church services in the church hall. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the First Church Congregational Roof Fund, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen, MA 01844. To leave an online condolence, please visit Loretta's tribute page at www.dewhirstbolesfuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
