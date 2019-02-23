Loretta L. Valliere

formerly of Lowell; 97



SCITUATE - Loretta L. (Champagne) Valliere, 97, of Scituate, formerly of Lowell, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 21, 2019, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late Charles Gideon Valliere who died in 1974.



A daughter of the late Thomas and the late Alphonsine (Brissette) Champagne, she was born October 27, 1921 in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools.



Loretta made her longtime home on Barclay Street in Lowell, and was a member of Notre Dame deLourdes Parish for many years. More recently she moved to Scituate to be closer to her daughter.



She was affectionately known by family and friends as 'Memérè Valliere' and she cherished time spent with her children and her grandchildren as well as friends children.



Her survivors include her beloved children, Dolores Bradley and her husband, Richard, of South Carolina, Laura Valliere of Derry, NH, Jeanne Patenaude and her husband, John, of Franklin, NH, Charles Valliere and his wife, Diane, of Florida, Loretta 'Lore' James-Crenshaw, of Derry, NH, and Lisa McGonigle and her husband, Michael, of Scituate; her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was also the loving mother of the late Charlotte Pihlajamaki, the late Jeannette Luther, and the late Marcy Valliere-King, and sister of the late Yvonne Duhamel, the late Rose Falardeau, the late Eddie Champagne, and the late Lionel 'Nonkie' Champagne.



Loretta's family would like to thank her friends and caretakers at Cardigan Nursing Home in Scituate for their care, compassion, and friendship she received over the past few years.



VALLIERE - YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS 3 UNTIL 8 P.M. ON MONDAY. ON TUESDAY, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT HOLY FAMILY PARISH, 30 GRAFTON ST., LOWELL AT 10 A.M. BURIAL IN ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN HER NAME MAY BE MADE TO , P.O. BOX 1000, DEPT. 142, MEMPHIS, TN 38101-9908.