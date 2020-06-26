longtime resident of Dracut
DRACUT
Loretta M. (Albert) Jones, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020, at age 104. Born in Lowell, Mass., on Jan. 4, 1916, daughter to Firmin and Aurea (Arcand) Albert and was educated in the Lowell school systems. Loretta lived in Dracut for over 50 years and most recently resided at Palm Manor in Chelmsford.
She was the beloved wife of the late Tobias Jones for 57 years, and is survived by her sons Raymond and William and his wife, Susan. She also leaves six grandchildren: Scott Jones and his wife, Aurora; Steven Jones and his wife, Dawn; Sandra Fitzgerald and her husband, Sean; William Jones Jr.; Sharon Paradis and her husband, Tom; and David Jones and his wife, Amy. Loretta was the great-grandmother of 14 and had two great-great-grandchildren. She was also a loving aunt to Raymond Smith, Marsha Dumaresq and June Pennachi.
She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Jean Jones, her sisters Marie Weiner and Alice Smith, and her brothers Leo and Edmond Albert.
Loretta will forever be remembered for her sense of style, feisty spirit and her famous gingerbread boy cookies. She was very proud of her French-Canadian roots and her extended family.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Palm Manor for their wonderful care of Loretta over the last two years.
Jones
Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private service will be held and a celebration of her life will be held later this summer. To leave an online condolence or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Loretta M. (Albert) Jones
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.