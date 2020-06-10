of Chelmsford
Lori Anne Tuttle, 54, of Chelmsford, MA passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late John and Judith (Talbot) Hannafin. She was a very proud graduate of Billerica Memorial High School with the class of 1983. She worked at local dentist offices throughout the years. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford. Lori was a loving mother who cared about her children and family above all else. She is survived by her son Connor Tuttle of Bedford, MA, and her daughter Meaghan Tuttle of Watertown, MA; brothers, Daniel and his wife Judi Hannafin of Largo, FL, John and his wife Nancy Hannafin of Parkton, MD, and a sister Jill and her husband Richard Garvey of Chelmsford. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William Seal.
Tuttle
A private funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mary Church in Chelmsford followed by a burial at Pine Ridge Cemetery.ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Lori Anne Tuttle
Lori Anne Tuttle, 54, of Chelmsford, MA passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late John and Judith (Talbot) Hannafin. She was a very proud graduate of Billerica Memorial High School with the class of 1983. She worked at local dentist offices throughout the years. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford. Lori was a loving mother who cared about her children and family above all else. She is survived by her son Connor Tuttle of Bedford, MA, and her daughter Meaghan Tuttle of Watertown, MA; brothers, Daniel and his wife Judi Hannafin of Largo, FL, John and his wife Nancy Hannafin of Parkton, MD, and a sister Jill and her husband Richard Garvey of Chelmsford. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William Seal.
Tuttle
A private funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mary Church in Chelmsford followed by a burial at Pine Ridge Cemetery.ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Lori Anne Tuttle
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.