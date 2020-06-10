Lori Anne Tuttle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Chelmsford

Lori Anne Tuttle, 54, of Chelmsford, MA passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late John and Judith (Talbot) Hannafin. She was a very proud graduate of Billerica Memorial High School with the class of 1983. She worked at local dentist offices throughout the years. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford. Lori was a loving mother who cared about her children and family above all else. She is survived by her son Connor Tuttle of Bedford, MA, and her daughter Meaghan Tuttle of Watertown, MA; brothers, Daniel and his wife Judi Hannafin of Largo, FL, John and his wife Nancy Hannafin of Parkton, MD, and a sister Jill and her husband Richard Garvey of Chelmsford. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William Seal.

Tuttle

A private funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mary Church in Chelmsford followed by a burial at Pine Ridge Cemetery.ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Lori Anne Tuttle


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved