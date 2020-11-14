Lorie Beth (Skelton) Perry, a woman who never let her battle with cancer get the best of her, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was 39 years old.
Lorie was born in Winchester and grew up in Billerica. She was a 2000 graduate of Billerica Memorial High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from University of Massachusetts Lowell in 2006. After college she volunteered for the Billerica Emergency Management. She worked for the past eight years as a loan officer at Hanscom Federal Credit Union.
She also worked since age 14 at the Market Basket store on Treble Cove Road in Billerica. It was her first job, and she worked both part- and full-time over 25 years in numerous roles. Perhaps most visibly, Lorie for several years donned an Easter Bunny suit to greet holiday shoppers.
Lorie had numerous circles of friends from childhood, high school, her jobs. She loved people and they loved her. Her warm personality, beatific smile and willingness to help anyone who needed it endeared her to everyone she met. If there was a new person at work, Lorie who went the extra mile to make them welcome.
Lorie and her niece, Christyl, once joined a mission trip to Mexico to help refurbish a school in disrepair.
Lorie loved to travel and loved to dance.
She started running in high school. After her initial cancer diagnosis three years ago, Lorie vowed to run the Boston Marathon. She did it twice, between cancer treatments. She enjoyed hiking locally and in the mountains of New Hampshire. She also took up kayaking.
A talented and tireless baker, her rich, delicious cupcakes were the stuff of legend. She had a small business, Sweet Enough, where she spared no ingredient to reach culinary excellence.
She worked hard to not let her cancer affect her work, activities, and the way she lived her life. Lorie married her soul mate and companion of two years, Benjamin Perry, in September. It was a crisp autumnal day, filled with joy and love, celebrated with family and many of Lorie's vast, dedicated and now heartbroken friends.
She danced and celebrated. The couple later honeymooned in Kennebunk, Maine.
Ben was drawn to Lorie's kindness, beauty and love of life.
Lorie was the loving daughter of Sharon Skelton of Alton Bay, N.H. and the late Larry Skelton. She was the sister of Stacey Skelton of Burlington, and the aunt of Christyl Skelton of Billerica and Oliver Perry of Littleton. She was the daughter-in-law of Wendy and David Perry of Chelmsford and sister-in-law of Daniel and Jessica Perry of Littleton. Lorie was also survived by many loving family members and friends.
A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., Burlington on Monday, Nov. 16 from 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at noon at St. Margaret's Church in St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington. The interment will be private. Memorials in Lorie's name may be made to the Life Raft Group, 155 US Highway 46, suite 202, Wayne, NJ 07470 or www.liferaftgroup.org
