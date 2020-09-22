Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother
It is with broken hearts that our family announces the passing of Lorna G. (Nielsen) Driscoll on September 20, 2020, in Nashua, NH, at the age of 76 years. Formerly a longtime resident of Lowell, Lorna passed peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late John E. "Jed" Driscoll, with whom she had shared 17 years of marriage.
A daughter of the late Lawrence P. and Jennie M. (Guise) Nielsen, Lorna was born in Lowell on May 5, 1944, where she was raised and educated.
For many years, she was employed by Marshalls as a warehouse coordinator until retiring in 2011. She also worked for Poly-Structures Inc.
During the week, she loved to bargain shop with her daughters, sisters, and best friend, always surprising family with gifts of a found bargain. Every Saturday afternoon, you could find Lorna at the kitchen table playing cards with family. She had many special moments with her boy, great-grandson Finn, and was looking forward to meeting great-grandson Declan next month. Always a Patriots fan, she loved to host Super Bowl parties. She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed trying new recipes. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family.
She is survived by two daughters, Kelly Patterson and her husband David of Nashua, and Tracy Colby and her husband Kevin Shanahan of Lowell; four grandchildren, Ashlee Larson and her husband Nils of East Kingston, NH, Megan White and her husband Vincent of Apopka, FL, Morgan Colby and her partner Andrew Desharnais of Lowell, and Aiden Tibbetts of Berlin, NH; great-grandsons, Finn "My Boy" Larson, and Declan White; three sisters, Carol Prescott and Doreen Regan, both of Lowell, and Michelle Laurencio of Nashua, a brother, Lawrence Nielsen and his wife Diana, several nieces and nephews, and a lifelong friend, Rosemary Hirbour of Dracut. She was the sister of the late Walter "Wicky" Nielsen.
Family and friends are invited to Lorna's walk-through visitation at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be respectfully required. Her Funeral Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101, or online at www.stjude.org
. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Lorna's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
.