Lorna J. (Moore) Doherty, 62, a resident of Pelham NH for the past thirty-three years, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, after a long 6 and a half year battle with colon cancer. She is the beloved wife of Bill Doherty, to whom she had been happily married for 35 years.
Born on July 21, 1958 in Keosauqua, Iowa to her loving parents, Louis and June Moore. Lorna graduated from Gloucester High School and received an Associates Degree of Science from North Shore Community college in Beverly Mass.
Lorna had a long career as a medical secretary, working second shift at Nashua Memorial Hospital for many years and several rehabilitation facilities after that. Lorna will be greatly missed by several co-workers whom she stayed in touch with throughout the years.
Lorna most enjoyed time spent at the Lake, ski trips up north with her family, and vacationing with her husband and close friends. Growing up on the seacoast, the ocean always had a special place in her heart. Lorna truly devoted herself to her family and friends. She was the most giving and selfless person. Her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren. The special bond she created with them will always remain in our hearts.
In addition to her loving husband Bill, Lorna is survived by three children: Nathaniel Doherty and girlfriend Tayce Morgan of Deering, NH, Kyle and his wife Amanda Doherty of Derry NH, Caitlyn Vaiknoras and her husband Jamison of North Andover MA. Three sisters: Linda Korinko and the late Robert Korinko of Gloucester MA, Karen Sue Burgess and her husband Valdor of Gloucester MA, Kim Rick and her husband Vinny of Epping NH. Five cherished grandchildren: Trevor Doherty, Jonathan Doherty, Jack Doherty, Luke Doherty, and Hailey June Vaiknoras. She fought hard to meet her first granddaughter whom she called her "precious angel". Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Predeceased by both her parents, her father and mother in-law, Bill and Bertha Doherty, brother in-law, Robert Korinko and nephew, Ryan Burgess. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Dana Farber, Colon Cancer Research for a Cure. For directions and online guestbook, please visit DRACUTFUNERALHOME.COM
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 2-5pm on Sunday, December 6th in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. A graveside service that will be held on Monday at 11:00 am in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham NH. View the online memorial for Lorna J. Doherty