Lorraine Claire Anderson, age 87, of N. Chelmsford, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger A. Anderson, who died Dec. 31, 2004, and with whom she shared a loving marriage for 51 years.
Born in Lowell, MA, on July 8, 1933, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Roland and Claire (Albert) Richards. She was a proud graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1951.
Lorraine treasured every minute spent with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother of five daughters and cherished Nana of eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She delighted in hosting family events such as birthdays and holidays. Over the years, she enjoyed many wonderful extended-family vacations at Harvey's Lake, VT, and Hampton Beach, NH, as well as time spent with relatives in California.
Lorraine enjoyed gardening, reading, and lively "card nights" with dear longtime friends. She and her friends regularly attended Chelmsford's Fourth-of-July festivities as well as the Lowell Folk Festival. Lorraine was also an active volunteer and dedicated member of the West Chelmsford United Methodist Church. She volunteered as a poll worker for Town of Chelmsford elections, for the Open Pantry in Lowell, and for the Food Pantry in Chelmsford. All who knew her appreciated her kindness, her gentle spirit, her loving wisdom.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Sheila Kirschbaum of Lowell, Susan Anderson of Nashua, Sandra and her husband David Theroux of Manchester, NH, Gail and her husband Michael Eastwood of N. Chelmsford, and Lisa and her husband William Morton of Westford; eight beloved grandchildren, Brian Paz, Daniel Theroux, Andy and Julie Kirschbaum, Owen, Sarah, and Kate Eastwood, and Felix Morton; five adored great-grandchildren: Lana Kirschbaum, Lily, Grace, and Benjamin Theroux, and Olivia Paz; dear sisters-in-law, Jeanne Richards of Tracy, CA, and Brenda Richards of Seffner, FL, and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was predeceased by her brothers Paul and Donald Richards, by her sister Pauline Silva, and by her sister Doris Tougas, all of whom she loved dearly.
Funeral 10am Thursday, October 15th livestreamed at dolanfuneralhome.com
. Memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or www.alzmass.org
. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Lorraine Claire Anderson, 87