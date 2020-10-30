Methuen
Lorraine K. (Taga) Carroll, 90, of Methuen, MA, formerly of Lowell, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Nevins Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in Methuen. Born on September 30, 1930 in Lawrence, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Julia (Hajjar) Taga.
Raised in Lawrence, Lorraine was a graduate of Lawrence High School. She worked for many years at Grants Department Store in Lawrence. She became a homemaker tending to her family's needs first and foremost. She was dedicated to her family and her loved ones. Lorraine also enjoyed reading, word searches, puzzles, cooking, the occasional day trips to the beach, and mostly spending as much time possible with her loved ones, especially with her two daughters.
Lorraine was predeceased by her adored husband, Robert D. Carroll; siblings, Frederick Taga and Joan Taga, her brother-in-law Peter Donahue and her sister-in-law/brother-in-law, Charles and Elizabeth (Carroll) Sharkey.
She is survived by her daughters, Alison J. Carroll of Lowell, MA and Stefanie M. Carroll of San Francisco, CA, her sister, Evelyn (Taga) Donahue of Salem, NH and her sister-in-law Linda Williams of Miami, FL. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Quinn and her husband Steven, Linda Sharkey and her wife Heather Quinn, Matthew Williams and his wife Holly, Caroline Lewis and her husband, Michael, and Christopher Williams along with many great nieces and nephews. Lorraine is also survived by many cousins and special friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 AM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to The American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Ste.250, Framingham, MA 01701. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to The American Cancer Society
