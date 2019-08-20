Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
J. A. Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 North Main Street
Westford, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
107 North Main Street
Westford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine LeDuc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine (Greenwood) LeDuc


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine (Greenwood) LeDuc Obituary
Lorraine (Greenwood) LeDuc, 94, of Pennsauken, NJ, formerly of Westford,MA, passed away peacefully on August 8th with her loving daughter and family by her side.

She was born in Tewksbury, MA on February 19, 1925 to the late Beatrice (Gelineau) (Greenwood) Constantineau and Louis Greenwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. LeDuc and son H. Emile LeDuc.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter Michelle (Russell) Denault, granddaughter Jennifer (Cole) Rudolph, grandson Stephen Denault, and great-grandson Zackary Denault of New Jersey; granddaughter Brenda Deshaies, grandsons John (Kelly) LeDuc and Nathan (Sherri) LeDuc of Massachusetts; grandson Peter (Shawna) LeDuc of Vermont; great-grandchildren Rachel, Ava, Lila, Evan, Natalie, Anabel, Scarlett, Carter, Parker, and Hunter; and 8 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her step-sisters Iola Harrington, Earlene (Richard) Desrochers, Louise Phillips and daughter-in-law Debbie. Lorraine was also predeceased by her step-brother Joseph Constant and companion Bill Beard.

Mom will be greatly missed, but I know she is smiling and once again dancing to "Moonlight Serenade" with Dad.

LeDuc

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lorraine's life at the J. A. HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main St., Westford, on Thursday morning, August 22 from 8:30 to 9:30am. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 o'clock at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Westford. Interment at St. Catherine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to or The . For directions or condolences www.healyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Lorraine (Greenwood) LeDuc
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
Download Now