Lorraine (Greenwood) LeDuc, 94, of Pennsauken, NJ, formerly of Westford,MA, passed away peacefully on August 8th with her loving daughter and family by her side.
She was born in Tewksbury, MA on February 19, 1925 to the late Beatrice (Gelineau) (Greenwood) Constantineau and Louis Greenwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. LeDuc and son H. Emile LeDuc.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Michelle (Russell) Denault, granddaughter Jennifer (Cole) Rudolph, grandson Stephen Denault, and great-grandson Zackary Denault of New Jersey; granddaughter Brenda Deshaies, grandsons John (Kelly) LeDuc and Nathan (Sherri) LeDuc of Massachusetts; grandson Peter (Shawna) LeDuc of Vermont; great-grandchildren Rachel, Ava, Lila, Evan, Natalie, Anabel, Scarlett, Carter, Parker, and Hunter; and 8 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her step-sisters Iola Harrington, Earlene (Richard) Desrochers, Louise Phillips and daughter-in-law Debbie. Lorraine was also predeceased by her step-brother Joseph Constant and companion Bill Beard.
Mom will be greatly missed, but I know she is smiling and once again dancing to "Moonlight Serenade" with Dad.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lorraine's life at the J. A. HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main St., Westford, on Thursday morning, August 22 from 8:30 to 9:30am. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 o'clock at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Westford. Interment at St. Catherine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to or The . For directions or condolences www.healyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 20, 2019