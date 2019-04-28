|
|
Lorraine M. (Duca) Enos
formerly of Billerica, MA
Lorraine M. (Duca) Enos, 73, (formerly of Billerica, MA) passed away Monday, April 22, at her home in Sanford, ME.
Lorraine is predeceased by her husband, Stephen A. Enos, grandson Robert Richardson III, parents Henry and Doris (Dooks) Duca, sister Lavinia (Duca) Manning and brother William Duca Sr.
She is survived by her four daughters; Lorene (Enos) Lemieux of Acton, ME; Patti (Enos) Richardson of Limerick, ME; Deborah (Enos) Yandow of Essex Junction, VT; and Suzanne (Enos) Alexis of Farmington, ME; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, niece, and lifelong friend Roberta (Wood) Bailey.
In her honor, a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 5, 12-3pm, at The Town Club, 6 Washington St. - 4th Floor, Sanford, ME 04073.
See full obituary at https://mainefuneral.com/Obituaries.html.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019