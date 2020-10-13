Methuen
Lorraine M. Kalil, 87, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 in the Nevins Nursing Home in Methuen, MA.
She was the daughter of the late Michael and Susan (Haykal) Kalil.
Born in Lawrence, she resided most of her life in Methuen. She was a graduate of Searles High School,
Lowell State College, and New England Conservatory of Music.
Lorraine taught music in Wilmington, MA from 1955 to her retirement as the Director of Performing and Fine Arts in 1994. She returned to Wilmington and worked as music liaison from 2002 to 2005 when she retired from that position. She was organist and choir director at St. George's Orthodox Church in Lawrence, MA from 1946 to 2014 when she retired from that position.
During her career in Wilmington, she directed and performed many original works. Her life was devoted to family, church, music, and her work with children and youth.
For several years she worked on the scholarship committee of the American Lebanese Awareness
Association (ALAA) and was named Woman of the Year in the early 2000 by that organization.
She is survived by her three Godchildren: William Kamal, Deanna Kamal, and Jessica Savory, Seven first cousins: John and Christine Hassan, Stephen Kamal who predeceased her and his two brothers Daniel and William, Theodore Haykal and Marilyn (Haykal) Savory, two nephews Michael and Ronald Kalil and many younger cousins.
She was an accomplished pianist and privately taught many aspiring musicians. Her devotion and love for music inspired her family and friends to make music a part of their lives.
Lorraine loved her dogs and one if her many charities was the Methuen Nevins MSPCA. She adopted several of her dogs from the Doberman Rescue League.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at the John Breen Funeral Home, Inc. 122 Amesbury St, Lawrence, MA.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. George's Orthodox Church, 8 Lowell St., Lawrence, MA. Burial will follow in the United Lebanese Cemetery in Andover, MA.
This kind and gracious gentlewoman will be missed by many. In Lieu of Flowers Donations in her name may be made to St. George's Orthodox Church, Wilmington Music Department, Methuen Nevins MSPCA and the ALAA. For online condolences and other information please visit us at www.breenfuneralhome.com
