lifelong resident of Lowell; 80
LOWELL
Lorraine M. (Sasseville) Levesque, age 80, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital following a brief illness.
For 62 (1957) years, she was the beloved wife of Robert A. Levesque.
She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on April 5, 1939, daughter of the late Armand & Noella (Morin) Sasseville of Lowell and step-daughter of the late Jeannette (Demers) Sasseville of Lowell. She attended the former St. Joseph's High School and was employed at Grace Shoe factory of Lowell where she met her life-long sweetheart "Bob."
She was a loyal daughter of God, being a great propagator and lover of the Traditional Roman Catholic Faith and Latin Mass. She was a devout daughter to Our Lady of Good Success, the famous approved apparition of Quito, Ecuador. She tirelessly prayed for her family and parish and was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church of Lawrence, MA. In addition, she was a dedicated member of the Archconfraternity of the Holy Face of Jesus and the Rosary Confraternity.
With the inspiration of her faith, Lorraine was able to be completely devoted to her Sacrament of Marriage and was truly committed to her family whom she loved and cared for deeply. Her most cherished times were spent with them, be it at Church or at home, baking and decorating cakes for her loved ones, singing, and watching the Red Sox.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her daughters, Donna Wood and her husband Robert of Laconia, NH, Debra Costa and her husband Rafael of Salem, NH, Maria Cameron and her husband Michael of Epping, NH, Catherine Taylor of Lowell, MA; her son, Robert C. Levesque of Lowell, MA; her grandchildren, Tracy, Robert, Christopher, Katelyn, Kyle, Shaylin, Nathan, James, Brittany, Neriah, Richard, Gabriel, Carey, Denia, Christin, and Alexis; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm and the Rosary will be offered, for the repose of her soul, in the last half hour at the Dewhirst & Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. A Traditional Catholic Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 am in Sacred Heart Church, 321 S Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843 by Fr. Anthony Paul, O.P. Burial will be in St. Mary-Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 29 Barker St., Lawrence, MA 01841.
Per special request of Lorraine all memorial donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, c/o Brother Antony, 321 S Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843. To visit Lorraine's tribute page, please visit www.dewhirstbolesfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 11, 2019