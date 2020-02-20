|
|
longtime resident of Burlington
BURLINGTON
Lorraine M. (Govoni) McNamara, age 89, a longtime resident of Burlington died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell. She was the wife of the late Edward McNamara, who died in 1991.
She was born in Boston on October 31, 1930, and was a daughter of the late Louis J. and Rhoda (Noftle) Govoni. She received her education in Burlington public schools and was a graduate of Burlington High School.
Prior to her retirement, Lorraine was employed for many years as a secretary for the American Lung Association.
She loved camping and traveling with her husband. She also enjoyed knitting, doing word searches, gardening, and spending time in the company of her loving family.
Lorraine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Paul J. and Jeanne (Berard) McNamara of N. Billerica; her granddaughter, Aimee Burgess and her husband Chris of Burlington; two great-grandchildren, Zoe McNamara-Darrigo and Halen McNamara; a sister-in-law, Marylou Govoni of Burlington; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Marie Finney, James Govoni, and Louis Govoni.
MCNAMARA
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lorraine's Life Celebration at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut on Friday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lorraine's memory to D'Youville Life & Wellness Community, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth St., Lowell. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Lorraine M. McNamara
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020