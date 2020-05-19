loving wife, mother, and grandmotherChelmsfordLorraine P. (Coutu) Cronin, age 77, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, died peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Atrium at Drum Hill in Chelmsford.She was the beloved wife of Frederick J. Cronin with whom she celebrated their fifty eighth wedding anniversary on August 26, 2019.Born in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of the late Walter N. and Pauline R. (Beauchesne) Coutu. She graduated from St.Joseph High School with the class of 1960.Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be remembered for her kindness and compassion to all of her family and friends. She loved to spend time with her loved ones. She enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes, and travelling.Besides her husband she is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Cronin and her husband, Charles Provenzano, of Beverly; Lisa Plume and her husband, Geoffrey, of North Andover; and her granddaughter, Juliette Plume.She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and by her caring extended family at the Atrium at Drum Hill.She was the mother of the late Tricia A. Cronin and she was the sister of the late Robert N. Coutu, and the aunt of the late Brian Coutu.CroninBurial services were held on May 14that the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Benchmark One Company Fund, 201 Jones Street – Suite 300 West, Waltham, MA 02451, (781) 489-2820. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Archambault Funeral home, 309 Pawtucket Street, Lowell, MA.