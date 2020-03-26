|
Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother, Aunt, and Sister
Lorraine R. (Savard) Vaughan, a long time Highlands resident, died March 19, 2020 in Lowell, her family at her side, after a long and wonderful life. She was 95 years old. Lorraine was the beloved wife of the late Timothy J. Vaughan.
Born in Lowell, July 21, 1924, a daughter of the late Alfred and Leona (Lefleur) Savard. Lorraine received her early education at the former Notre Dame de Lourdes grammar school and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Lowell.
On August 13, 1944, she married Tim, the love of her life, and together they raised three daughters.
Over the years, Mrs. Vaughan worked at the Educator Biscuit Company, Model Dress, Rosemary's Gift Shop, and the University of Lowell, where she was known by students for making the best sandwiches on South Campus.
Lorraine loved to play tennis, socialize with "the girls", and attend dances at Mt. Pleasant Golf Club. Shopping, especially for sweaters and snow suits, was another favorite pastime. Having shared a wonderful relationship with her brother Sonny and sister Gloria, the trio could often be found on her porch in the summer engaged in hearty laughter.
Always proud of her three daughters, Lorraine enjoyed taking great care of them whenever they needed her (and even when they did not). She frequently traveled to Hampton Beach, Bermuda, the Florida Keys, and Loon Mountain. Perhaps her greatest joy was time spent with her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and the deep sense of pride she felt in their many accomplishments. As she did her own children, she loved each one for their special, unique personalities and adventures. Spending time with her favorite dog, Buddy,also brought her much happiness.
During the last few years of her life, Lorraine received amazing care at D'Youville Senior Care and from Merrimack Valley Hospice. The family would like to thank both of these centers and their wonderful staff for their tireless care and compassion.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan M. Mills-Watsonand her husband William of Tilton, NH, who lovingly cared for her while she was still able to be at home, and Lori V. McCall and her husband Patrick A. of Watertown, MA. Seven grandchildren, Deidre S. Haley and her husband Paul, Shaun T. McCarty and his wife Karen, Jason D. Mills and his wife Cathy, Jennifer V. Mills and Robert Buttomer, Ally K. McCall, Hannah V. McCall, and Timothy B. McCall. Six great-grandchildren, Ella L. Haley, Fiona F. Haley, Lola B. Haley, Sarah K. McCarty, Sydney E. McCarty, and Shaun P. McCarty. She is also survived by her devoted and loving sister, Gloria T. Heslin, whose visits always made her smile; a sister-in-law, Beverly Vaughan of Salisbury, a son-in-law, Shaun W. McCarty of Lowell, and many treasured nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Patricia J. McCarty, sister of the late Alfred "Sonny" Savard, and sister-in-law of the late Jeannine Savard and Charles J. Heslin.
Lorraine's Funeral Services were held privately. Friends who wish may make donations in her memory to the scholarship fund established in her late daughter's name: The Patsy McCarty Scholarship, c/o Lowell High School, 50 Father Morissette Boulevard, Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Lorraine's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2020