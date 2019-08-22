Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060-3844
(603) 883-3041
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060-3844
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060-3844
Lorraine (Chioccola) Schreib


1952 - 2019
Lorraine (Chioccola) Schreib Obituary
of Londonderry, NH; 66

NASHUA

Lorraine (Chioccola) Schreib, 66, of Londonderry, NH passed away on August 17, 2019 at Southern NH Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Lorraine was born on October 31, 1952 in Whittier, CA, a daughter of the late Michael and Olive (Smith) Chioccola.

She had been a longtime resident of Hudson and Nashua, moving to Londonderry a short while ago. Lorraine had been employed by Dartmouth Hitchcock for many years. She loved cooking, going to the beach, listening to music, her dog Jadyn and especially her family.

Lorraine is survived a one son, James Schreib and his wife Amy of Hudson, one daughter; Christie Medeiros and her wife Gerrie of Fall River, MA, two grandchildren; Haley Schreib and her fiancé Alec Yoksh and Brooke Schreib, one sister; Barbara Tabor of Londonderry, one brother; Kenneth Chioccola and his wife Linda of Wilmington, MA and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Schreib

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 2 to 6 PM in the Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua. Funeral Services will be held that evening beginning at 5:30 PM in the funeral home.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
