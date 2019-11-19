Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Anthony Oliver


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
of Tyngsboro

Louis A. Oliver of Tyngsboro, 88, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.

Born in Fitchburg, MA on May 21, 1931 he was the son of the late Pat and Lena (Lanzilotti) Oliver. He graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1949, and attended Bentley College in Waltham.

Mr. Oliver Served with the USAF during the Korean War and previously worked as a salesman for several car dealerships prior to owning and operating Bradford Transmission in Bradford, Ma.

He was a member of the American Legion, AW Vinal Post 313, and was a golden gloves contender and played semi-professional football in the late 1940's and early 1950's.

Louis is survived by his long-time companion of over 30 years, Janet Kattar of Tyngsboro, a sister, F. Patricia McGuirk of Chelmsford, a brother, Vincent Oliver and his wife Nancy of Albuquerque, NM, and 1 niece and 2 nephews, Michelle Johnson and her husband Scott of Chelmsford, Michael McGuirk of Waltham, and Victor Oliver of Seattle, WA.

Oliver

Louis A. Oliver, died Saturday, visitation Thursday from 10AM to 10:30AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD with a Liturgy of the word at 11 at St. John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Louis Anthony Oliver
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -