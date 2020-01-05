Lowell Sun Obituaries
Louis J. Stagnone


1943 - 2019
Louis J. Stagnone Obituary
Louis J. Stagnone
formerly of Lowell, MA; 76

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - Louis J. Stagnone 76, passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at St. Petersburg General Hospital with his family by his side after multiple health issues. He was born in Lowell, MA. on June 30, 1943, son of the late Louis C. and Anna T. (Richardson) Stagnone.

He was a graduate of Keith Academy of Lowell where he played football which he loved until he sustained injuries. He also attended Northeastern University in Boston, MA. He lived in Boston for a number of years while working as a bartender until he moved to Salisbury, MA. and St. Petersburg, Fl. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed reminiscing with his family and friends and living life his way.

He is survived by his fiancé Nancy Friberg of Salisbury, MA. and his only son Scott Stagnone of Arizona. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Lacourse and husband Don of Lowell, MA. and brother Philip Stagnone and wife Sondra of Hampton, N.H. He also leaves his two nieces and two nephews, Lori Turner and family of Windham, N.H., Keri Lopes and family of Nashua, N.H., Philip Stagnone and family and Michael Stagnone and his fiancé both of Exeter, N.H.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and will always be remembered as the funny guy that was the life of the party!

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Taylor Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Pinellas Park, Fl. 33781.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
