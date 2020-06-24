Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother;
Lowell - We are saddened to share the news that Louis J. Stagnone passed away at Anna Jacques Hospital, Newburyport, following a brief illness. He died on June 6, 2020 at the age of 90, after a full life rich in the appreciation of a loving family, friends, nature and purposeful activity.
Lou was the beloved husband of Shirley (Bouchard) Stagnone. He was born in Lowell on July 1, 1929, the eldest of the late Joseph and Helen (Finnegan) Stagnone's five sons. He grew up surrounded by a large family and many lifelong friends. Lou attended high school at Keith Academy where his innate leadership skills resulted in him serving as class president and captain of the football team. Following high school, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing, graduating in 1951 as a member of the initial class of Merrimack College, Andover. He was immediately drafted by the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean conflict and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley, just before shipping out. True to his adventurous nature, Lou volunteered to serve as an advance scout during his year in Korea, although that fact was not revealed to family until after his safe return. Upon release from his service, Lou subsequently settled in Tewksbury, where he built a house that became the family home to Shirley and Lou's five children for the next 36 years. Later in life, Lou and Shirley returned to live in their hometown of Lowell until March of 2020 when they moved to senior living at Atria Merrimack Place, Newburyport.
In addition to Shirley, his wife of 67 years, Lou is survived by his five children, their spouses, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Immediate family includes Mary Lou and Paul McCarthy of Georgetown, Joseph and Susan Stagnone of Exeter, NH, Thomas Stagnone of Cranston, RI, Mark and Heather Stagnone of Litchfield NH and Beth and Gordon Stockwood of Amesbury. Grandchildren include Brenna McCarthy and her husband Greg Sulser, Kelly McCarthy, Leah, Hayden and Sarah Stagnone, Gordon and Sam Stockwood and great-grandchildren Maeve and Callan Sulser. Lou is also survived by his sister-in-law Margaret of Plantation, FL. Lou enjoyed a close relationship with his youngest, surviving brother Frank Stagnone and his wife Tish of Chelmsford until the end of his life.
Lou was predeceased by three of his brothers, Daniel Stagnone of Dracut, MA and his wife Patricia, James Stagnone of Albuquerque, NM and Joseph Stagnone of Plantation, FL.
Lou spent more than thirty years employed in the printing industry at the Courier Citizen Corporation, in Lowell, advancing from an estimator to manager of the Courier's North Chelmsford plant. He also served on the Board of Directors at the Washington Savings Bank. Upon his retirement from the Courier Citizen, Lou used his real estate license to pursue a second career at Cooney Real Estate of Lowell.
Lou's children will always be grateful for the devotion he showed their mother and the commitment and support he exhibited for immediate and extended family. Lou was a remarkably active man who inspired his family with a love of nature and outdoor activity. He loved New Hampshire's White Mountains, eventually built a family vacation home there and introduced his family to skiing, tennis and hiking. He was famous for the encouraging phrases, "It's just a gentle hill" and "It's just a short hike" when urging family forward on his planned athletic expeditions. He was a continuous example of honesty, generosity and kindness while still ensuring that no one was slacking on making the most of every day. Lou was so proud of his close family. He could be found on every sideline and in every school auditorium enthusiastically supporting his grandchildren's pursuits. His zest for living rewarded his family with a wealth of happy, shared memories.
Stagnone
Lou was a devout Catholic for his entire life. Masses said in his memory would be an appreciated gesture. His family honored his memory with a private Funeral Mass and Committal Services at St. Mary Cemetery in North Tewksbury. Please visit www.odonnellfuneralhome.com to send the family a message of condolence. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768
View the online memorial for Louis J. Stagnone
Lowell - We are saddened to share the news that Louis J. Stagnone passed away at Anna Jacques Hospital, Newburyport, following a brief illness. He died on June 6, 2020 at the age of 90, after a full life rich in the appreciation of a loving family, friends, nature and purposeful activity.
Lou was the beloved husband of Shirley (Bouchard) Stagnone. He was born in Lowell on July 1, 1929, the eldest of the late Joseph and Helen (Finnegan) Stagnone's five sons. He grew up surrounded by a large family and many lifelong friends. Lou attended high school at Keith Academy where his innate leadership skills resulted in him serving as class president and captain of the football team. Following high school, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing, graduating in 1951 as a member of the initial class of Merrimack College, Andover. He was immediately drafted by the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean conflict and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley, just before shipping out. True to his adventurous nature, Lou volunteered to serve as an advance scout during his year in Korea, although that fact was not revealed to family until after his safe return. Upon release from his service, Lou subsequently settled in Tewksbury, where he built a house that became the family home to Shirley and Lou's five children for the next 36 years. Later in life, Lou and Shirley returned to live in their hometown of Lowell until March of 2020 when they moved to senior living at Atria Merrimack Place, Newburyport.
In addition to Shirley, his wife of 67 years, Lou is survived by his five children, their spouses, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Immediate family includes Mary Lou and Paul McCarthy of Georgetown, Joseph and Susan Stagnone of Exeter, NH, Thomas Stagnone of Cranston, RI, Mark and Heather Stagnone of Litchfield NH and Beth and Gordon Stockwood of Amesbury. Grandchildren include Brenna McCarthy and her husband Greg Sulser, Kelly McCarthy, Leah, Hayden and Sarah Stagnone, Gordon and Sam Stockwood and great-grandchildren Maeve and Callan Sulser. Lou is also survived by his sister-in-law Margaret of Plantation, FL. Lou enjoyed a close relationship with his youngest, surviving brother Frank Stagnone and his wife Tish of Chelmsford until the end of his life.
Lou was predeceased by three of his brothers, Daniel Stagnone of Dracut, MA and his wife Patricia, James Stagnone of Albuquerque, NM and Joseph Stagnone of Plantation, FL.
Lou spent more than thirty years employed in the printing industry at the Courier Citizen Corporation, in Lowell, advancing from an estimator to manager of the Courier's North Chelmsford plant. He also served on the Board of Directors at the Washington Savings Bank. Upon his retirement from the Courier Citizen, Lou used his real estate license to pursue a second career at Cooney Real Estate of Lowell.
Lou's children will always be grateful for the devotion he showed their mother and the commitment and support he exhibited for immediate and extended family. Lou was a remarkably active man who inspired his family with a love of nature and outdoor activity. He loved New Hampshire's White Mountains, eventually built a family vacation home there and introduced his family to skiing, tennis and hiking. He was famous for the encouraging phrases, "It's just a gentle hill" and "It's just a short hike" when urging family forward on his planned athletic expeditions. He was a continuous example of honesty, generosity and kindness while still ensuring that no one was slacking on making the most of every day. Lou was so proud of his close family. He could be found on every sideline and in every school auditorium enthusiastically supporting his grandchildren's pursuits. His zest for living rewarded his family with a wealth of happy, shared memories.
Stagnone
Lou was a devout Catholic for his entire life. Masses said in his memory would be an appreciated gesture. His family honored his memory with a private Funeral Mass and Committal Services at St. Mary Cemetery in North Tewksbury. Please visit www.odonnellfuneralhome.com to send the family a message of condolence. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768
View the online memorial for Louis J. Stagnone
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.