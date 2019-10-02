|
Louise A. (Powell) (Armstrong) Sweeney, 84, of Lowell, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon at Willow Manor Nursing Home in Lowell.
She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Sweeney who died December 23, 1993.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 25, 1934, a daughter of the late William V. and the late Rose (Meuller) Powell, she was a graduate of Little Flower Girls High School in Pennsylvania.
Prior to her retirement, Louise was an Office Clerk at John J. Honan Insurance for many years.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Patrick Church in Lowell.
Louise is survived by her daughter Marilyn Wood and her husband James of Philadelphia; two sons Gerald Armstrong and his wife Diane of Chesapeake, MD and Norman Armstrong and his wife Eileen of Pennsauken, NJ; and nine grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Friday morning followed by her Funeral Mass at ST. PATRICK CHURCH IN Lowell at 11 o'clock. Her burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions to www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Willow Manor Activities Fund, 30 Princeton Blvd., Lowell, MA 01851. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
