Louise B. Murray

formerly of Lowell, MA



Louise B. Murray, age 77, died suddenly but after a long illness in Wilton Manors, FL on 5/28/20. She was born on 11/9/42 in Lowell, MA to Dr. Charles L. Brennan and Leonore (Murray) Brennan where the family were long time members of St Margaret's Catholic Church on Stevens St.



Louise graduated from Lowell High School in 1960 and received her BA from Regis College in 1964. While teaching at the Daly Junior High School from which she had earlier graduated, Louise earned her MA from Salem State College. In 1969, she married James H. Murray, Jr. also of Lowell and in 1973, they moved permanently to the Coral Ridge section of Ft. Lauderdale, FL where she focused on being a great wife, loving mother, cherished friend and chauffeur.



Louise was a social butterfly who loved being with her family and friends above all else, especially cherishing time at her family beach house in Rye Beach, NH. There she loved watching her children and later her grandchildren play in the waves and build sandcastles by day, followed by lobster and steamer dinners (with the Red Sox game on tv) at night. On the rainy days, she enjoyed challenging the family to a game of Scrabble, which she usually won.



She is survived by her husband, James H. Murray, Jr., son, Jim Murray and his wife, Allison, of Southport, CT, and their 3 children: Jack (15), Ryan (13) and Matthew (10) and her daughter, Susan Frazier of Rye, NY, her husband, Tom, and their 4 children: Wesley (6), Owen (6), Tommy (4) and Katie (2).



Louise remained close to her surviving brother, Charles Brennan and his wife Rosemary of Wycoff, NJ, their daughters Julie and Laura, and their families. Nor can we forget her very good friend and brother-in-law, Joe Murray, who resides in Ft Lauderdale with whom she shared many a laugh and who religiously called and visited Louise in her later years. Her long time friends, Sandy Swan, Ann Collins, and the late Jan Happ were always there for her.



Finally, the family would like to thank the staff at Independence Hall for their care, expertise and kindness shown Louise over the past 2 years.



There will be no wake or services at this time, but Louise's passing will be celebrated in the future when permitted in Fort Lauderdale and Rye Beach, NH. Donations can be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.



