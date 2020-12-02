1/1
Louise F. Hikel
1925 - 2020
Loving Mother & Grandmother

Lowell

Louise F. (Farrell) Hikel, age 95, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at D'Youville Senior care in Lowell after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late William P. Hikel who passed away in 1999.

She was born in Van Buren, Maine on May 8, 1925, a daughter of the late Roy and Alma (Deveau) Farrell.

Louise was a resident of Lowell since 2009. She was formerly of Melbourne Beach, FL where she resided since 1978 and worked for the City of Palm Bay as an administrative assistant before her retirement. She also resided in Methuen earlier in her life where she worked as a LPN in the Lawrence area for many years. She was also employed as a purchasing agent for Holy Family Hospital and an office administrator for the Oxford Paper Company.

Louise was devoted to her Catholic faith. She was a very active parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Parish while living in Melbourne and a communicant of St. Lawrence O'Toole Parish in Lawrence. She enjoyed square dancing with her husband earlier in her life.

Louise is survived by her two children, Michael and Susan Hikel of Frisco, TX and Patricia and John Modrich of Hudson, NH; her grandchildren, Monica and Rebecca Modrich; three sisters, Anita Mathieu, Sadie Belliveau and Julia Gerow; also many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by five brothers and sisters.

Arrangements

Due to the current gathering restrictions, a private Funeral Mass for Louise will be celebrated at Holy Family Parish in Lowell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the D'Youville Foundation Tenant Name, Louise Hikel/BG, 981 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home of Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Louise, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laurin Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
